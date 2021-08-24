Opposition parties must formally join Pakatan to sway Malaysians in GE15, say three lawmakers

In a joint statement, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Senator Raj Munni Sabu said the 105 MPs who declared their support for Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as their sole candidate to be prime minister last week need to go a step further and formally join the PH coalition.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — All Opposition parties must band together under one umbrella if they are to convince Malaysians to vote for them in the next general election, three Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers said today.

In a joint statement, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Senator Raj Munni Sabu said the 105 MPs who declared their support for Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as their sole candidate to be prime minister last week need to go a step further and formally join the PH coalition.

“Harapan needs to maintain and strengthen the support it has garnered from other Opposition parties.

“In this regard, we recommend that Harapan immediately make an official invitation to all Opposition parties consisting of Parti Warisan (Warisan), Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Pertubuhan Kinabalu Progresif Bersatu (Upko) and United Sarawak Party (PSB) to join Harapan.

“The total support of 105 Opposition MPs demonstrated on August 18, 2021 needs to be maintained and further refined in the form of a more formal understanding ahead of the coming general election,” they said.

They pointed out that the formality is in line with the “Big Tent” strategy expressed by the PH central leadership yesterday and is necessary to firm up cooperation among all Opposition parties as preparation for the 15th general election.

They added that the full strength and support of the 105 Opposition MPs will be needed to “convince Malaysians in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak that Harapan is the best choice to lead Malaysia”.

Yesterday, the PH presidential council said it will adopt a “big tent” approach with the rest of the Opposition parties heading towards the general election.

In a statement, the Opposition coalition said it will continue to support PKR president Anwar who is its chairman to lead these preparations.

PH nominated Anwar as its prime minister candidate following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation on August 16, before Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed to office on August 21.

PH was in power for 22 months before its administration fell following Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s exit from the coalition to form the Perikatan Nasional government together with Umno and others.

The next general election must be held not later than 2023.