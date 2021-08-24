King, Queen extend condolences to family of ex-chief of defence force Mohd Ghazali

Their Majesties expressed sadness over the passing of Force Tan Sri Mohd Ghazali Mohd Seth and hoped that the family would be patient and remain strong in this time of grief. — Picture from Facebook/Istana Negara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their condolences to the family of former Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Mohd Ghazali Mohd Seth who died at the age of 92 today.

Their Majesties also expressed sadness over the passing of Mohd Ghazali and hoped that the family would be patient and remain strong in this time of grief.

“Their Majesties also pray that his soul will be blessed and placed among the righteous.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces highly appreciate Mohd Ghazali’s services, deeds and contribution to the Armed Forces and the country,” according to Istana Negara’s statement posted on Facebook today.

Mohd Ghazali, 92, who was the 7th Chief of Defence Force, breathed his last at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

According to the statement, Mohd Ghazali was born on February 4, 1929, in Johor Baru, Johor, and was selected and sent for cadet officer training at the Eaton Hall in England in the early years of his career in the Armed Forces.

From Eaton Hall, he was chosen to undergo military training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst from 1952 to 1954, before being deployed to lead the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment based in Alor Setar, Kedah.

As the head of the platoon, he had led many combat operations against the communist insurgents in Sungai Siput, Bidor and Alor Setar.

Mohd Ghazali had also served as the military attache in Jakarta, Indonesia in 1958 and was the first and the youngest Malaysian military attache ever sent to Indonesia.

In 1977, he was appointed as the Army chief and subsequently as the country’s 7th Chief of Defence Force from 1982 to 1985. — Bernama