Former chief of defence force Mohd Ghazali dies aged 92

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Malaysia’s former Chief of Defence Force Gen (R) Tan Sri Mohd Ghazali Mohd Seth died this morning at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur Hospital this morning. He was 92.

The Public Affairs Division of the Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters said in a statement today that Mohd Ghazali, the seventh armed forces chief, was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Islamic cemetery this afternoon.

“Funeral rites were conducted at the Defence Ministry’s Khalid Al Walid Mosque, in full compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) at around 2.30pm today.

“After prayers were completed, he was buried at the Bukit Kiara Islamic Cemetery in the presence of his closest family members,” the statement read.

The statement also said that the Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and the entire armed forces personnel expressed their sadness and condolences to Mohd Ghazali’s family along with their prayers that he would be placed among the righteous. — Bernama