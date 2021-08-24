Entertainment outlet manager, seven customers compounded for Covid-19 SOP violation in PJ

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said that in the 3pm operation, the outlet manager was compounded RM25,000 while the customers, aged between 20 and 50, were fined RM5,000 each. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — An entertainment outlet manager and seven customers were issued compound notices totalling RM60,000 following a police raid on the premises in Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya on Sunday for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the movement control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said that in the 3pm operation, the outlet manager was compounded RM25,000 while the customers, aged between 20 and 50, were fined RM5,000 each.

“During the raid, there were seven local customers, comprising six men and one woman, in the premises as well as three foreigners working there.

“The manager was compounded because the premises was operating under Phase One of the PPN,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said police also conducted urine tests on all the individuals and two of the customers, aged 22 and 25, tested positive for methamphetamine and ketamine.

He said the outlet’s manager, a Malaysian aged 40, also failed to produce a valid alcohol sales licence during the inspection and was arrested together with the three foreign workers to assist in the investigation.

“The manager will be investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code, Section 76 of the Excise Act 1976 and Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 while the foreign workers were detained under Section 39(b) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963,” he said.

Mohamad Fakhrudin added that all the suspects would be remanded for three days until Wednesday (August 26) to assist in further investigations while the suspects who tested positive for drugs would be charged in court tomorrow under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. ­— Bernama