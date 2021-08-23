Report: Azalina quits as deputy speaker, possibly in anticipation of Cabinet post

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is also the MP for Pengerang and was often outspoken against the Perikatan Nasional administration of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has resigned as deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker after a little over a year in the post, according to sources.

The Star reported that sources said the 58-year-old may be poised for a Cabinet role in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government.

“Azalina has sent in her resignation as a Deputy Speaker to the Parliament,” The Star quoted one source as saying.

“Ismail may have shortlisted her for a Cabinet post.”

Azalina is also the MP for Pengerang and was often outspoken against the Perikatan Nasional administration of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Ismail was appointed two days ago and has yet to name his Cabinet.