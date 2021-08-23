PM Ismail Sabri to make maiden working visit to flood-hit Yan

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves at members of the press as he leaves Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Aug 23 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was sworn in as the 9th prime minister on Saturday, is scheduled to make his first official working visit to the Kuala Muda and Yan districts in Kedah today.

The visit is to check on the latest situation in areas affected by floods following a water surge incident in Gunung Jerai on Wednesday.

According to the itinerary issued by the Kedah government, Ismail Sabri is scheduled to depart the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) airbase in Subang, Selangor on board a special flight at 10am and arrive at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport, here, 45 minutes later.

He will then proceed to Merbok in Kuala Muda to visit flood-hit areas, namely the Tupah Bridge, Taman Lembah Merbok and the Tupah water treatment plant.

Ismail Sabri will next visit Titi Hayun in Yan, where he will be briefed by Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor on the latest situation in the flood-hit areas.

Ismail Sabri will then head on to Masjid Jame’ Badlishah in the town of Yan to hand over contributions. He will wrap up his visit with a media conference at the same location before returning to Kuala Lumpur in the evening.

The floods have claimed five victims so far while another is still missing.

About 800 houses in Yan and another 200 in Kuala Muda were also affected by the disaster. — Bernama