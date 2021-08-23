PM Ismail Sabri arrives in Kedah to check on flood-hit areas

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured during a briefing on search and rescue efforts for the missingin Titi Hayun, Yan August 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 23 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived in Kedah to see for himself the impact of the Gunung Jerai mudflow and floods that wreaked havoc in Kuala Muda and Yan last week.

The special aircraft carrying the Prime Minister departed from the Air Force base in Subang, Selangor, at 10 am and arrived at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Alor Setar an hour later.

The first location he visited was in Tupah, Merbok, to see the impact of the floods on Tupah Bridge, Taman Lembah Merbok and the Tupah water treatment plant.

Also present was Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Approximately 200 houses in Tupah were inundated due to the Gunung Jerai mudflow last Wednesday.

During the visit, Ismail Sabri also met with the victims and presented donations from the National Disaster Management Agency before proceeding to Titi Hayun in Yan to check on the situation there. — Bernama



