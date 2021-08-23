Immigration duo plead guilty to graft charges in Seremban

The Immigration Department logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Aug 23 — Two Immigration officers who were arrested in an Op Selat blitz last year were fined RM15,000 and RM6,000 each, in default 10 months’ jail, by the Sessions Court here today after they pleaded guilty to three counts of corruption.

Judge Madihah Harullah meted out the fine on Mohamad Izhmi Mohammad Noor, 35, and Muhammad Rushdi Zainal, 27.

Mohamad Izhmi, who was stationed at KLIA2, was fined RM15,000 after he pleaded guilty to receiving RM10,000 from an individual who he knew had connection with his official duties

The offence was committed at a shop in Kampung Jijan, Nilai, in October last year.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Muhammad Rushdi, who was stationed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was charged with two counts of receiving RM3,300 in two transactions from an individual as an inducement to release foreigners entering the country without going through proper procedures.

The offence, under Section 25 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, was committed at Maybank Islamic Berhad, Bandar Baru Nilai on July 20 and Aug 12, 2019.

He was fined RM6,000.

The court also ordered assets belonging to both the accused, comprising car, motorcycle and lap top, to be forfeited.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali, while Mohamad Izhmi and Muhammad Rushdi were represented by lawyers Mohamad Zahid Ahmad and Mohd Irwan Sumadi, respectively. — Bernama