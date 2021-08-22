Senior citizen triggers Kampung Penangah cluster in Tongod

Datuk Seri Masidi said the man had a history of high blood pressure and skin disease, and had gone to Sandakan on Aug 12 to seek treatment for his skin problem. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 22 — The Kampung Penangah cluster in Tongod reported today was triggered by a 76-year-old farmer, says Sabah Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said the man had a history of high blood pressure and skin disease, and had gone to Sandakan on Aug 12 to seek treatment for his skin problem before being tested positive for Covid-19 at the Penangah Health Clinic on Aug 17.

“Further investigations detected 14 positive cases among close contacts near his residence, and to date, the cumulative number of positive cases for the cluster is 35 cases, including 15 new cases from screenings done on 76 individuals,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi, who is also the state’s official Covid-19 spokesman, said the investigation, sampling and disinfection activities were still being carried out by the investigation team to assess the risk of possible infection to nearby villagers.

Meanwhile, Masidi said a total of 2,638 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Sabah today, bringing the cumulative total to 121,956, while 16 deaths were also reported. A total of 903 patients fully recovered today, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 97,031, he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Keningau District Police chief DSP Shahrudin Mat Husain informed that a 57-year-old foreigner was found dead outside the Keningau Sports Complex vaccination centre (PPV) and the case was classified as sudden death.

Shahrudin said during the incident at 9.30 am today, the District Police Station Headquarters received a call about the victim who collapsed outside the PPV.

“Preliminary investigation found that the victim walked from Kampung Pampang, Keningau to the PPV to attend a vaccination appointment through the MySejahtera application.

“The victim sat down to rest under a tree before collapsing and was confirmed dead at the scene,” he said while urging the public not to speculate on the incident. — Bernama