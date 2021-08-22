Newly-appointed PM Ismail Sabri gets down to work at Perdana Putra

Vehicle carrying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was seen leaving the Perdana Putra, Putrajaya August 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 — Without an official clocking in ceremony, newly sworn in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob gets down to work at Perdana Putra today.

Several of Prime Minister’s aides and officials from the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), had gathered under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the main block of Perdana Putra, which housed the Prime Minister’s Office, over daily and future plannings as well as preparing for his maiden address to the nation.

Ismail Sabri is scheduled to make his inaugural address to the nation live over several television stations at 5.30pm.

He arrived at Perdana Putra at almost 11am today before heading out after 3pm, and waved to media personnel gathered outside the building when leaving the office.

Ismail Sabri, 61, sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister yesterday.

His appointment by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was made in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

According to his aides and JPM’s officials, Ismail Sabri is scheduled to officially clock in at Perdana Putra tomorrow. — Bernama