Lee Hsien Loong congratulates new Malaysian PM, invites him to Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today congratulated Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia.

In a statement today, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Lee had made a telephone call to Ismail Sabri this morning.

Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed Singapore and Malaysia’s longstanding, deep, and broad-ranging relations, and looked forward to working closely together to confront the shared challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, in his congratulatory letter to Ismail Sabri, Lee invited his new Malaysian counterpart to make an official visit to Singapore.

“I have every confidence that our relationship will continue to flourish. I look forward to meeting you soon, and working with you to expand our cooperation for mutual benefit.

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to make an official visit to Singapore for us to discuss how we can partner each other to take our friendship further,” wrote Lee.

In the letter which was appended to the media, Lee noted that he is confident that Malaysia will continue to prosper under Ismail Sabri’s helm.

“With your wealth of experience in public service and government, including having helmed multiple Ministries prior to your appointments as Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister, I am confident that Malaysia will continue to prosper under your leadership as Prime Minister.”

Lee highlighted that Malaysia and Singapore “enjoy deep, warm, and multi-faceted relations.”

“We share many common interests, and our peoples have familial ties across the border. Over the years, Singapore has cooperated closely with successive Malaysian governments to confront our shared challenges, including this pandemic.

“You have contributed significantly to strengthening bilateral cooperation, including co-chairing the Singapore-Malaysia Special Working Committee on Covid-19 to oversee the continued movement of people and goods across our borders,” said Lee.

Lee and his wife Ho Ching also wished Ismail Sabri and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin to continue to have good health and happiness.

The Bera Member of Parliament took his oath of office before Malaysia’s Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Saturday (August 21). — Bernama