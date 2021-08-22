Johor’s economy projected to grow by 3 to 5pc, says MB

Johor mentri besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state’s economy contracted by 4.6 per cent and at the national level it contracted by 5.6 per cent last year. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 22 ― Johor’s economy is projected to grow between 3 to 5 per cent for this year based on updated national projections by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) which was between 3 to 4 per cent, said Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

The Johor mentri besar said for last year the state’s economy contracted by 4.6 per cent and at the national level it contracted by 5.6 per cent.

“However, Johor’s economy for this year remains on track towards recovery,” he said in response to questions on the state’s economic performance at the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

The question were by Chew Chong Sin (DAP-Mengkibol), Abd Taib Abu Bakar (Umno-Machap), Khairuddin A. Rahim (PKR-Senggarang), Datuk Othman Yusof (Umno-Kukup), Tan Chen Choon (DAP-Jementah), and Aminolhuda Hassan (Amanah-Parit Ya’ani).

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, said Johor’s financial position was at a stable level with an accumulated balance of the Consolidated Fund (state reserves) amounting to RM1.38 billion based on financial statements on August 17.

The revenue performance of the Johor government up to August 17 stood at RM1.05 billion or 65.29 per cent compared to the previous estimate.

As for the performance of operating expenditure, it was at RM865.80 million at 46.62 per cent. Expenditure performance showed an increase of RM68.10 million compared to the same period last year.

Based on the performance, Hasni said Johor’s financial position is currently in a surplus position with RM184.72 million.