Yan floods: Search team finds clues to missing victims

Damaged houses are pictured following flash floods in Yan, Kedah. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

YAN, Aug 21 — The search-and-rescue (SAR) team believes it has found clues on the two people reported missing in Wednesday’s massive floods here.

District Police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar Haji said the fourth day of the SAR operation today also involved heavy machinery.

“There are clues (found today), we will reconfirm tomorrow when we resume the operation at 8 am and we have plotted the areas where the victims were believed to have been swept away,” he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, he asked volunteers from various non-governmental organisations, companies or individuals who came to the district to register with the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB), so that aid could be coordinated and distributed effectively.

He said the registration would also enable the PKOB to identify the exact number of volunteers in the district to facilitate the standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance monitoring. — Bernama