Floods: Number of evacuees in Perak rises but decreases in Kedah

The Tengku Menteri mosque inundated with floodwater in Matang, Bukit Gantang in Perak, August 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The number of flood victims seeking shelter at temporary evacuation centres in Perak rose this afternoon, while in Kedah the number started to drop.

A total of 99 flood victims were placed in temporary evacuation centres in Perak this afternoon compared to 95 this morning involving three districts.

According to a spokesman from the state Disaster Management Committee, four more flood victims in Teluk Intan were evacuated and placed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Smart Batu 8, Jalan Changkat Jong, bringing the total number of evacuees to 11.

“In Taiping, the number of evacuees remains the same as this morning, namely 88 people involving 28 families from Kampung Sungai Rentaka, Matang; Kampung Changkat Baru, Kampung Jebong Kiri and Kampung Malawati, housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Matang evacuation centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said another temporary evacuation centre was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak in the Kerian district this afternoon due to the rising floodwater in Kampung Matang Tengah, adding that the number of victims was still being identified.

In Kedah, three evacuation centres in the Bandar Baharu district that housed 39 victims from seven families from Wednesday, were closed this afternoon.

A spokesman from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) said all the flood victims housed at SK Sungai Salleh, SMK Lubuk Buntar and SK Selama were allowed to return home this morning.

Meanwhile, he said in Yan, two temporary evacuation centres were opened at SMK Agama Yan to accommodate two individuals from one family and at SK Teroi, which was opened to accommodate evacuees who are Covid-19 patients as well as those who are undergoing home quarantine.

However, no such flood victims have yet to be evacuated to the shelter, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile in Penang, the last eight families who took shelter at SK Jawi were allowed to return home at noon.

State Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the evacuation centre was closed when all affected residents who had taken shelter at the centre since Wednesday returned to their respective homes.

“However, we are still monitoring the situation at their residential areas to ensure that everything is safe and in good condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament Datuk Mansor Othman said floods in the area were caused by heavy rains and high tide affecting dozens of houses in Sungai Duri, Kampung Sethu and Sungai Kecik. — Bernama