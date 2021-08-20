Blood supply running low at Seremban hospital, says Negri Sembilan exco

Blood donated by members of the public are collected for storage at the National Blood Centre in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, Aug 20 ― The blood supply stock for all blood groups at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban, has dropped by 25 per cent, said Negeri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan.

He said that the downward trend was particularly worrying, as it could affect the ability to treat patients with chronic diseases.

Blood supply is important to help patients, including in emergencies such as cases of accidents, complications during childbirth, and premature babies, he said.

“In addition, blood supply is important to help patients with thalassemia, cancer, kidney failure and those who need to undergo critical surgery such as heart, brain and other surgeries.

“In addition, there are many Covid-19 patients, especially those with a history of chronic diseases and pregnant women, also needing blood transfusions,” he said in a statement here today.

Thus, he welcomed the efforts of the state blood collection centre in carrying out several initiatives to increase blood supply, by organising online campaigns and encouraging volunteers to donate blood at the hospitals’ blood unit in each district statewide.

He said that every blood donation drive must comply with the standard operating procedures based on the guidelines for prevention and control during blood donation activities, to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections and to safeguard public safety. ― Bernama