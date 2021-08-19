Yan floods: Fire and rescue personnel find body of fourth victim

Fire and rescue personnel carry out a search and operation for victims of the floods and landslides in the Gunung Jerai area in Yan, August 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

YAN, Aug 19 — The body of the fourth victim of the floods and landslides that were caused by the upstream rush of water phenomenon in the Gunung Jerai area was found at the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda), Sungai Udang here, at 3.10pm today.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said the body of Mohamad Faizal Mohd Zohir, 28, who went missing in Titi Hayun, was found after the search area was widened.

“Two other victims are still missing, namely in the Titi Hayun area and Batu Hampar... this operation (involves) an area that spanned a radius of seven kilometres.

“There is a possibility that the victims are trapped or buried under the flood debris, therefore it requires a thorough search and with the help of the K9 unit,” he told reporters after inspecting the scene at Titi Hayun here today.

Abdul Wahab said JBPM also used two drones to conduct aerial surveillance of the search operation which he hoped could help speed up the process of locating the other two missing victims.

He said the operation also involved fire and rescue personnel from Penang, Perak and Perlis.

As of 4.30pm today, four victims were found dead, one injured and two still missing in the incident that occurred at about 5pm yesterday.

Apart from Mohamad Faizal, the other victims who were killed in the incident were Zahinor Murad, 65, who was found at 12.10am last night and Ahmad Din, 64, whose body was recovered at about 6.30pm yesterday.

Another victim was The Jerai Hill Resort employee, Sharuzi Mohamad, 53, who was found dead in a landslide area at 10.35pm yesterday.

Abdul Wahab said the injured victim, known as Abdullah Murad, 64, who is also Zahinor’s brother was found yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, he said checks by JBPM found no trace of open space or areas at the top of Gunung Jerai. — Bernama