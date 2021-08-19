Three dead, three more missing in Kedah flash floods

Several locations around the Gunung Jerai area in Yan were hit by flash floods on August 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Aug 19 — Three victims were found dead in several locations around the Gunung Jerai area in Yan, which was hit by floods following an upstream rush of water on Wednesday.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said that, as of 1 am today, three more victims are believed to be missing in an area in Titi Hayun.

“All three found dead were males, with one of them identified as having died in the landslide while on the way up to Gunung Jerai (and is known as) Shahruzi Mohamad, 53.

“His body has been brought down and the (search and rescue) operation will be continued,” he said in a message via WhatsApp early today.

He said the search and rescue operation was ended a short while ago and would resume at 8am today.

In the incident, which occurred at about 5pm yesterday, among the locations which were inundated following the upstream rush of water incident were areas at the foot of the mountain and those near rivers, namely Perigi, Teroi Bukit, Singkir, Kampung Permatang Keramat, Kampung Lubuk Boi, Pekan Yan Besar, Titi Teras, Kampung Acheh and Kampung Setoi. — Bernama