Bukit Aman confirms preacher Ebit Lew gave statement in connection with alleged sexual harassment probe

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Federal police today confirmed that preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew gave his statement to facilitate investigations into allegations of sexual harassment.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan in a statement also confirmed that Lew, whose full name is Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, was present to give his statement at the Federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman earlier.

He said Lew was among those identified to assist in the ongoing probe under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“Investigations will be conducted until we are satisfied enough to refer it to the Attorney General’s Chambers for advice and further action,” he said.

Section 509 pertains to the intent to insult the modesty of any person while Section 233 pertains to the improper use of network facilities by knowingly creating and transmitting offensive communications with intent to annoy others.

Jalil said since police investigation in the case was still ongoing, the police have advised the public not to make any speculation, provocation or circulation of materials that may jeopardise the investigation until they are completed.