SDMC says 11 new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING, Aug 18 — Eleven Covid-19 new clusters were declared in Sarawak today with four of these detected in Kuching district, five in Serian and one each in Sibu and Selangau.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said three of the new clusters detected in Kuching were workplace clusters, namely, the Jalan DBKU Cluster with 15 people detected to be positive for Covid-19, Jalan Tenaga Cluster (13), Central Park Batu Tiga Cluster(12), while the Kampung Muara Tebas Cluster (43) was a community cluster.

In Serian district, the four community clusters are the Tanah Mawang Cluster (54 positive cases detected) Semada Cluster (55), Kampung Sungai Lingsat Cluster (65) and Kluster Ensebang Plaie Cluster (34) while the Batu 25 Jalan Kuching-Serian Cluster is a workplace cluster (36).

The two more new clusters, each in Sibu dan Selangau, are also workplace clusters, namely, the Tanjung Kibong 2 Cluster (17 positive cases) and Dijih Cluster (13).

Today, the Covid-19 new cases in Sarawak rose to 1,403 from 835 yesterday, bringing the cumulative number to 90,810.

Sibu and Kuching each recorded one death, bringing the total number in the state to 491. — Bernama