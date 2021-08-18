MPs behind Ismail Sabri summoned to Istana to verify support

MPs from parties aligned to Perikatan Nasional have been summoned by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to the Istana Negara tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — MPs from parties aligned to Perikatan Nasional (PN) have been summoned by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to the Istana Negara tomorrow to ascertain their support for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the next prime minister.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed the matter when contacted by the Malay Mail.

“MPs heading to Istana Negara tomorrow: 10am GPS, 11am PPBM, 2pm Umno, 3pm Umno-BN, 4pm PAS,” Ahmad said.

When asked if the audience is to verify their support for Ismail Sabri, who is Bera MP, Ahmad replied in the affirmative.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also confirmed the matter.

“Yes. To ascertain support,” he said when contacted.

While Malaysia is yet to know the identity of its ninth prime minister, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has issued a reminder to the person who will be appointed to undergo a confidence vote in the Dewan Rakyat once it is confirmed.

In a statement on behalf of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the confidence vote has to be undertaken as it is the proper constitutional thing to do to gain legitimacy.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and former deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri have emerged as the main contenders to be the ninth prime minister.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as the eighth prime minister two days ago, saying he no longer believed he commanded the majority support in Parliament even though he had yet to undertake a confidence vote in the Lower House as he intended to do next month.