Chief Secretary to Govt outlines role of caretaker prime minister

Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said a caretaker government only functions to administer the country until a new government is formed. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — A caretaker Prime Minister carries out the functions of a caretaker government, according to the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

In a statement today on the functions and roles of a caretaker government, Mohd Zuki said even though the Federal Constitution did not specifically provide for the functions and roles of a caretaker government, based on conventions of a parliamentary democracy system among Commonwealth countries, it only functions to administer the country until a new government is formed.

“In this regard, the caretaker government may act for the purpose of carrying out government administrative affairs.

“Nonetheless, the caretaker government cannot make decisions or policies which could bind or take any action which could give financial implication and burden on the new government to be formed, other than actions which need to be implemented for public interest,” he said.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to carry out the duties of a caretaker Prime Minister until a new Prime Minister is appointed.

The appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister was made after the King received the resignation letter of Muhyiddin as prime minister as well as the entire Cabinet effective yesterday.

Elaborating on the role of the caretaker government, Mohd Zuki said the caretaker government could carry out routine official duties including the powers provided under the law to ensure the government continues to function.

He said the caretaker government could also hold official meetings on the government’s administrative affairs.

He said the caretaker government could continue to implement existing policies and programmes based on the financial allocation approved before the prime minister resigned such as the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, the National Recovery Plan and other assistance.

“The caretaker government can also implement any contract agreements and pledges of any policies which have been approved by the government or when the allocation had been passed in Parliament such as the current year Budget,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said the caretaker government can also hold meetings or attend official functions already scheduled for certain government project or programme. — Bernama