Another 293 Covid-19 deaths bring Malaysia’s toll past 13,000

Health personnel prepare to bury the bodies of Covid-19 victims at the Islamic cemetery in Klang August 6, 2021. Since the pandemic began until today, the country has lost 13,077 people to the coronavirus, including 4,053 this month alone. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysia lost another 293 Covid-19 patients today, pushing the number of deaths so far to beyond 13,000.

Since the pandemic began until today, the country has lost 13,077 people to the coronavirus, including 4,053 this month alone.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the 293 deaths, 251 were locals while the remaining 42 were foreigners.

He added that 44 were brought-in-dead (BID), involving 28 locals and 16 foreigners.

“As of today, there are currently 1,054 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU), with 525 of them requiring breathing assistance,” he said.

States recording more than 20 deaths were Selangor (90), Kuala Lumpur (47), Johor (42) and Pahang (21).

Remaining states with deaths below 20 were Melaka (19), Perak (19), Sabah (15), Negri Sembilan (nine), Kedah (nine), Penang (eight), Kelantan (seven), Terengganu (five) and Sarawak (two).

Dr Noor Hisham shared that of the 293 deaths today, the gender breakdown was 162 males and 131 females.

Of that number, 249 had previous histories of health comorbidity.