Muhyiddin: I will carry out duties of caretaker PM to help Malaysia

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said there would definitely be a limit compared to the power he had before. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that he will act as the caretaker prime minister as consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“It is an honourable task and I will carry out the duties of caretaker PM to help the country,” he said at the meeting with senior media editors at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

Muhyiddin who, at noon today, tendered his resignation to the King, said he would shoulder the responsibility and hoped that the appointment of his successor will be done as soon as possible.

Elaborating, he said when His Majesty asked him to act as caretaker prime minister, he immediately referred to the Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun regarding the job scopes.

“I have sought the opinion of the Attorney General and he said that I could exercise the executive functions and advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong until a new prime minister is appointed,” he said.

When asked whether his former Cabinet would be retained as caretaker Cabinet, Muhyiddin said as far as he’s concerned, he would be the one running the show.

“It’s a one-man show,” he said jokingly.

On the responsibilities and power as caretaker prime minister, Muhyiddin said there would definitely be a limit compared to the power he had before.

“For instance, now I cannot sign a RM1 billion cheque. I have to refer and follow the advice of the Attorney General,” he added. — Bernama