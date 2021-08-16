In Penang, police looking for family members, relatives of victims burnt to death in car crash

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said until now the police had yet to ascertain the identity and gender of the three victims as the Toyota Vios car they were travelling in was 90 per cent burnt and the bodies of the victims were charred. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 16 — Police are looking for family members or relatives of the three individuals who were burnt to death when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree and burst into flames at Jalan Masjid Negeri, here early today.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said until now the police had yet to ascertain the identity and gender of the three victims as the Toyota Vios car they were travelling in was 90 per cent burnt and the bodies of the victims were charred.

He said the police were informed of the incident at 3.05am today and when they arrived, a team from the Fire and Rescue Department was already at the scene.

“There were three bodies in the car, including one in the driver’s seat,” he said when contacted here today.

The Fire and Rescue team took about half an hour to extricate the charred remains from the wreckage before the bodies were sent to Penang Hospital for post mortem.

Soffian urged those with information on the crash or witnesses, as well as those with information on the victims to contact investigating officer Insp Nizam Abdullah at 010-9771517 or the nearest police station. — Bernama