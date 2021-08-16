Covid-19: Comply with SOPs or see privileges withdrawn, cops tell business premises

Staff at a car wash centre are seen hard at work in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Owners of business premises have been advised to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) to avoid the privileges granted to operate being withdrawn.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said the police would conduct checks from time to time to ensure owners comply with the set SOPs.

“The relaxations given by the government are to ensure that the country’s economy can be regenerated, but as premises owners, they must ensure that all SOPs are complied with to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said when contacted here today.

He said police would issue a warning first to offenders before taking stern action, including issuing a compound.

Yesterday, the government allowed 11 types of economic activities in the trade and distribution sector in states under Phase one of the PPN to resume operations beginning today, namely car wash services; electrical and electronics stores; household items and kitchenware stores; furniture stores; sports equipment stores; car accessory stores; car distribution and sales centres; morning markets and farmer’s markets; clothing, fashion and accessory stores; jewellery stores as well as barbershops and beauty centres/salons (for basic barber services only).

Business owners must ensure that customers present their Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate to prove that they have been fully vaccinated before allowing them on the premises. — Bernama