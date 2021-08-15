Report: Muhyiddin’s decision to resign a result of the Opposition’s hypocrisy, loss of parliamentary majority, Bersatu’s Mohd Redzuan says

Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof is seen leaving the Publika compound after a special meeting was held, August 15, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the Opposition’s “two-faced nature” was one of the contributing factors leading to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s proposed resignation.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) said there were discussions between Muhyiddin and several Opposition representatives for the purpose of bipartisan co-operation.

“However, the mutual agreement achieved during the meeting with Opposition representatives and subsequent public announcement by Muhyiddin on cross-party co-operation was eventually rejected officially by the respective Opposition parties,” Mohd Redzuan said in an exclusive interview with Sinar Harian.

He explained a bipartisan agreement would have enabled the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to obtain a two-third majority in exchange for greater autonomy and allocations and several other concessions for the Opposition.

“Among the concessions proposed by the Opposition was a separate one by the ‘court cluster’ to have their court cases dropped.

“However, the prime minister only considered seven points to be included as the basis of his offer as a last ditch attempt to quell the ongoing crisis,” he added.

Last Friday, Muhyiddin had in a special televised address offered a rare show of bipartisan co-operation including a slew of constitutional amendments that will be implemented by the government following the passing of the vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat on September 7.

However, Pakatan Harapan subsequently announced its unanimous decision to reject Muhyiddin’s offer to work together in a bipartisan manner, and this also included Umno, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

With the unanimous rejection by all non-PN friendly parties, Mohd Redzuan said Muhyiddin felt he was no longer confident about the Opposition’s position even though prior discussions had been held beforehand.

“Based on the failure of the Opposition to translate their early mutual agreement to real support, Muhyiddin no longer trusts the stance of these leaders who embody ‘hypocrisy.’

“So the decision to consider a resignation is the best way since he feels he has lost the majority and must respect the Federal Constitution to resign,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan, who is Alor Gajah MP, also disclosed that Muhyiddin had presented three solutions in the form of options concerning his legitimacy as PM to PN leaders during a meeting last Wednesday.

The three options were to table a vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat, dissolve Parliament or tender his resignation.

Describing Muhyiddin as someone who is not power hungry, Mohd Redzuan said the prime minister is a principled individual who made efforts to maintain the ruling government for the sake of the country during the pandemic.

“After the bipartisan co-operation was rejected, Muhyiddin ‘gentlemanly’ offered to resign at the time when he was still in power.

“He is a principled leader, unfortunately not many see that quality in him,” he said.