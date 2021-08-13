Pakatan calls on all MPs who oppose Muhyiddin to back Anwar as PM candidate

Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addresses members of the media at the Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — All MPs who are opposed to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his government should support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister, Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council said today.

In a statement, the Opposition coalition said it commands a larger majority in Parliament, but since Muhyiddin has not stepped down, it urged MPs to vote against the prime minister when a confidence motion is tabled in Parliament next month.

“We reiterate our stance that we do not want a general election during this time of the pandemic. We have to remember that the last Parliamentary session for the 14th Parliamentary sitting is only on July 16.

“The presidential council would like to extend an invitation to all MPs to oppose and reject Muhyiddin and throw your support behind Anwar as the next candidate for prime minister.”

The anticipated tabling of Muhyiddin’s vote of confidence in Parliament has been scheduled for September 7, a day after the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes for the fourth term.

Muhyiddin claims he has the majority support but former allies Umno announced the party was withdrawing its support last month.

However, Muhyiddin still has the support of several MPs from Umno as well as the other members of the Barisan Nasional coalition, MCA and MIC.

The Bersatu president has said he still commands a simple majority of over 111 MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, as two seats are currently vacant due to the deaths of the incumbents.

Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh MP, promised last week that he will table a motion of confidence in Parliament next month amid calls from his critics to resign.

PH on the other hand claimed it has the support of 120 MPs while Muhyiddin only has 100.