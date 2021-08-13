Opportunity for Umno to pick new leaders and start with a clean slate

The 3.5 million members of the oldest Malay political party have the opportunity to clear the party’s image and rejuvenate its spirit at a time when there seems to be no viable alternative to Umno. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

COMMENTARY, Aug 13 — Umno members now have the chance to pick party leaders with calibre and free of any baggage if they act fast before the general election which may be held at the end of the year.

The 3.5 million members of the oldest Malay political party have the opportunity to clear the party’s image and rejuvenate its spirit at a time when there seems to be no viable alternative to Umno.

Umno members should not waste time meddling in national political issues right now as it is time to repair its house as the party has no leadership, according to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) which has declared the present leadership’s term expired on June 30.

This presents an opportunity for members to rid the party of “court clusters” and other powerful warlords who have prevented the party from moving forward.

With the general election not far away (even if it is held next year), Umno has to make a dramatic return to fill the void created by the present government.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi legally has ended his term and he may not try to defend his post as he is involved in a court case and public sentiment towards him is not encouraging.

The most important task is to hold a party election to choose a new leadership line-up before the end of the year or as soon as possible to ready itself for the general election.