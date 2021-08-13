Not your place to ensure who has majority support, four Opposition parties tell Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, whose majority support in Parliament is in doubt, has been granted until September 7 when Parliament reconvenes to present his case. At the same time, a motion of no-confidence will be tabled against him. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Four Opposition parties today reminded Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that it is not his responsibility to ensure which MP holds majority support in Parliament.

In a joint statement, the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Parti Bersatu Sarawak (PSB) also called on Muhyiddin to resign with dignity.

They also rejected his offer to work with parties outside of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“We would like to emphasise once again that it is not the responsibility of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to ensure the existence of majority support on any Member of Parliament before resigning. We urge Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resign in an honourable manner and allow the democratic process to resume.

“We vehemently reject the political offer made by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the special announcement earlier. Since last year, the Opposition parties have made proposals to stabilise the government through the ‘Confidence and Supply Agreement’. Although Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin became the prime minister and formed the government through the back door, we were ready to compromise for the benefit and welfare of the people. Yet Tan Sri arrogantly rejected all offers of the Opposition,” the leaders of the undersigned parties said.

They accused Muhyiddin of arbitrarily abusing the law for the sake of power, alleging that his buying of MPs and state assemblymen resulted in the downfall of the Sabah, Kedah, Perak and Johor state governments.

The group also accused Muhyiddin of attempting to bait for support again, by dangling the offer to formulate an anti-party hopping law.

“We are very revolted with the hypocrisy shown by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the special announcement earlier, especially when he tried to buy support by reforming the anti-party hopping law, when his government was formed with MPs who jumped parties after accepting offers and bribes.

“All the reform proposals supposedly tabled by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin can be picked up and brought to Parliament by the new prime minister who has the support of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat and not from the backdoor prime minister,” they said.

The letter was undersigned by Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau and PSB member Baru Bian.

It was also undersigned by seven Warisan MPs and Datuk Masir Kujat from PSB, who is also Sri Aman MP.

Muhyiddin today expressed his willingness to work with parties outside of PN following a scheduled vote of confidence in Parliament.

In a special address today, Muhyiddin said after the confidence vote is done, there will be a more stable and inclusive government that recognises bipartisan input in managing the pandemic.

Muhyiddin, whose majority support in Parliament is in doubt, has been granted until September 7 when Parliament reconvenes to present his case. At the same time, a motion of no-confidence will be tabled against Muhyiddin.

In his speech today, the Pagoh MP also insisted that not a single MP can prove they had the majority support to be able to present themselves to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint them as the new prime minister. He also urged all MPs to discuss his proposals next week.