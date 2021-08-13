In Kuching, pharmacy manager fined RM5,000 for using fake Covid-19 test results to seek police permit

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Vivian Ting Suk Na, 33, on her own guilty plea to a charge under Section 22 (d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, which is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Aug 13 — A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a hospital pharmacy manager RM5,000 in default seven months’ jail for falsifying Covid-19 rT-PCR test results to try to return home to Bintulu.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Vivian Ting Suk Na, 33, who works at a private hospital here, on her own guilty plea to a charge under Section 22 (d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, which is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

According to the charge, Ting provided false Covid-19 rT-PCR test results to Kuching International Airport police station personnel on July 30 at 11.20am to try to get a police permit so that she could board a flight to Bintulu.

Based on the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the resident medical officer (complainant) was informed by the police that an rT-PCR test in the name of the accused verified by him was false.

The police had found the test suspicious as it was dated August 1.

The complainant also denied ever issuing a test request form to Ting.

In addition, the supervisor of Covid-19 swab tests at the hospital also informed the complainant that Ting never underwent the test there.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Ting was unrepresented by counsel. — Borneo Post Online