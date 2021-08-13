Govt retiree nabbed for allegedly acting as middleman for JB city council officer who sought bribes

The 60-year-old male retiree was arrested at the Johor MACC office at about 9pm yesterday. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, Aug 13 — A government retiree has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly acting as a middleman to seek gratification for a Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) officer.

According to a source, the 60-year-old male retiree was arrested at the Johor MACC office at about 9pm yesterday to facilitate investigation.

He was believed to have acted as a middleman for the MBJB officer to obtain bribes from contractors in return for approving work carried out by contractors concerned for projects issued in 2020 and 2021.

The case is investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides a fine of five times the amount or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and imprisonment for up to 20 years, upon conviction.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and that MACC would apply for an order to remand the suspect from the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Last Aug 10, MACC arrested a MBJB officer for allegedly receiving gratification from contractors while he was with the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MPIB). — Bernama