Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong, who heads the special Greater Klang Valley Task Force, said that the Ministry of Health can only cope with the current bed situation for two weeks.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Hospital beds have been increased from 6,000 to 8,000 and the number continues to rise, Deputy Health Director-General (Public Health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong said today.

Dr Chong, who heads the special Greater Klang Valley Task Force, said that the Ministry of Health (MoH) can only cope with the current bed situation for two weeks.

