Accept PM’s offer to work together, Bersatu’s Saratok MP tells Pakatan Harapan

Bersatu’s Saratok MP Ali Biju is pictured in Parliament August 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (Bersatu) Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju has called out to Opposition bloc MPs to accept the Prime Minister's offer for bipartisan cooperation.

Ali said the reforms are “real” and not mere political rhetoric or flimsy manifestos.

"Let us work together on real change for once and put aside our differences.

"The offer has been made, and the time has come. What else are we waiting for?" he said in a statement today.

Ali's call came after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin offered to work with parties outside of Perikatan Nasional (PN) following a scheduled vote of confidence in Parliament.

In a special address today, Muhyiddin said after the confidence vote is done, there will be a more stable and inclusive government that recognises bipartisan input in managing the pandemic.

Ali added that the impact of these reforms will be far reaching and will change not only the present political landscape but also that of many generations of Malaysians to come, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation.

"These reforms are what we have all been fighting for and championing, especially myself, since my days in PKR.

"With bipartisan support and cooperation, we will be able to see our political struggle finally bearing fruit.

"To my friends in the Opposition; this is an offer you have been waiting for and simply cannot refuse," he said.

He added that this cooperation is for the nation's future and called for a halt to politicking and unnecessary rhetoric.

Ali was among 10 MPs who left the PKR to join Bersatu which resulted in the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government last March 2020.