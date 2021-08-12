Johor cops bust two drug smuggling syndicates

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during the press conference at the police headquarters in Johor Baru August 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 12 — Johor police crippled a drug smuggling syndicate that targeted neighbouring countries and seized syabu worth RM1 million with the arrests of four individuals in three raids around Batu Pahat on August 7 and 8.

State police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said all the raids were carried out by the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department’s intelligence branch from noon to 3.30am.

He said the first raid led to the seizure of 29.48 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu and the arrest of a 43-year-old local man who tested positive for morphine and had past criminal records, including for drug-related offences.

According to Ayob Khan, two more raids led to the arrest of a married couple and another local woman, aged between 30 and 35. All of them tested positive for methamphetamine and have previous criminal records.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is to use boat skippers to smuggle drugs to the neighbouring countries via sea. The syndicate had been operating since July and the drugs are believed to be taken from Pendang, Kedah.

“Police are conducting further investigations and tracing other individuals involved in the syndicate,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said police also seized RM30,210 in cash in the raids. All the suspects have been remanded until Aug 14 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said police also busted another drug syndicate with the arrests of three local men around Seri Alam here on August 3.

He said the suspects, aged 29 to 40, were nabbed with 5.21 kg of syabu in the operations carried out at midnight.

“The seized drugs were for the local market around Johor Bahru, and the syndicate has been operating since early January,” he added.

The police also seized four vehicles of various types worth RM368,000, cash amounting to RM4,810, jewellery worth RM37,000 and froze a bank account with RM100,000 in the raid.

All the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and all had previous records related to crime and drugs, he said, adding all of them have been remanded for seven days from August 3 to 9. — Bernama