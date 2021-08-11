Police probing Kedah exco member for allegedly violating Covid-19 SOP

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said they received a report on the incident which also involved several other individuals, after a photograph of them went viral yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Aug 11 ― The police have opened an investigation paper on a case involving Kedah State Executive Council (Exco) member who is alleged to have violated the Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedure (SOP) near here, recently.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said they received a report on the incident which also involved several other individuals, after a photograph of them went viral yesterday.

The spread of the photograph has created negative perceptions and comments by netizens, he said in a statement here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Ahmad Shukri urged those with information on the incident to contact the case investigating officer at 017-4218685.

A photograph showing several individuals, including a man resembling an assemblyman drinking tea and eating roti jala at the same table went viral on social yesterday. ― Bernama