PM’s meeting with Perikatan and BN leaders concludes after three hours

A vehicle carrying Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen leaving Perdana Putra, August 11, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 11 — The meeting between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) party leaders and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin concluded at 7pm today.

Members of the media who had been staking out the main gate of the Prime Minister’s Office since 4pm were notified by the police that all attendees of the meeting had left through protocol gates located on the other side of the massive complex.

A source from within PN confirmed the matter to Malay Mail but declined to comment on what transpired during the meeting.

“It would be the prime minister’s prerogative to make public the result of the meeting,” said the source.

It is understood that the meeting was attended by PN secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau, Sarawak Chief Minister and Sarawak Coalition Party (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, as well as Sabah STAR president and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan.

Also present was MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who is also transport minister.

However, it could not be confirmed if a representative from MIC was in attendance.

Earlier today, sources from several PN parties confirmed to Malay Mail that the meeting would happen after this afternoon’s Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

Without elaborating much on the matter, the sources said the meeting would be about support for Muhyiddin in the Dewan Rakyat after both Umno and Opposition MPs claimed that the prime minister’s standing was in doubt.