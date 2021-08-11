Govt statistics show fewer births, more deaths in Malaysia between April-June this year

Female babies outnumbered male babies with 55,881 births as compared to male babies at 55,692 births in the second quarter of 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― The national birth rate declined by approximately 4.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 while the death rate increased by 10.1 per cent during that same period, the Department of Statistics Malaysia disclosed today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the country’s population for the second quarter of 2021 has been estimated at 32.66 million, an increase by 0.2 per cent in comparison to the second quarter of 2020, when it stood at 32.58 million.

“In terms of population by citizenship, approximately 29.96 million are Malaysians for the second quarter of this year, compared to 29.68 million during the second quarter of 2020.

“Non-citizens in the country account for 2.69 million in the second quarter of this year, compared to 2.91 million during the second quarter of 2020,” he posted on Twitter.

The gender balance for Malaysians in the second quarter of 2021 is approximately 16.77 million men and 15.88 million women, with the sex ratio at 106 males per 100 females.

Similarly the 4.4 per cent live birth rate decrease is indicated by the number of live births, which stood at 111,573 for the the second quarter of this year, compared to the 116,688 births during the second quarter of 2020.

“Female babies outnumbered male babies with 55,881 births as compared to male babies at 55,692 births.

“The 10.1 per cent increase in the death rate for the second quarter of 2021 means that 44,307 deaths were recorded, in comparison to the 40,241 deaths during the second quarter of last year,” Uzir said.

Between the sexes, the number of male deaths stood at 25,216 while female deaths stood at 19,091.

Of the 44,307 deaths recorded for the second quarter of this year, 3,898 are due to Covid-19, with 2,279 males and 1,620 females, respectively.