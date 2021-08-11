Bukit Aman says it expects to see rise in interstate travel applications from long-distance married couples

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at the KL-Seremban Highway in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) expects a nationwide increase in the number of interstate travel appplications from long-distance married couples following the relaxation given by the government recently.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said following that, the police would ramp up monitoring of standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance at roadblocks.

He advised long-distance married couples to get permission from PDRM before embarking on interstate travel to avoid problems when going through roadblocks.

“All the latest SOPs set by the government will also be enforced,” he told Bernama.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced relaxation of restrictions such as travelling interstate for fully vaccinated individuals throughout the country effective yesterday.

Meanwhile, commenting on a viral video of hundreds of foreigners in long queues to get inoculated at the KLCC Covid-19 Vaccination Centre here, Zainal Abidin said a team had been deployed to monitor SOP compliance there.

“Personnel from other enforcement agencies such as the Malaysian Civil Defence Force were also deployed to help us monitor SOP compliance at the PPV.

“A total of 951 police personnel have also deployed at Covid-19 quarantine stations nationwide,” he said adding that 112 policemen had been stationed at Covid-19 hospitals. ― Bernama