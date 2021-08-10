Jostle to help the rakyat, not for power and influence, Johor Ruler tells political leaders

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar warned political leaders who harbour their own selfish interests will be to the detriment of the nation’s harmony and political balance, August 10, 2021. — Picture from Facebook/ Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

JOHOR BARU, Aug 10 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today expressed his disappointment at the country’s political situation, calling for all leaders to put the people first in these troubling Covid-19 pandemic times

He urged political leaders to put aside selfish interests that are to the detriment of the nation’s harmony and political balance.

“I am disappointed at (political) leaders rattling the government and jostling for power at a time when the rakyat are depressed and facing numerous difficulties brought on by the ever-menacing Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a posting on his official Facebook page today.

The 63-year-old state monarch said on the occasion of the Hijrah new year today, he called upon all Muslim leaders, especially the country’s Malay leaders, to reflect on the lessons they have been taught.

He added that the power to rule is the will of Allah SWT.

“Allah gives power to those who are deserving, and Allah will take power away from those who are undeserving,” he said.

Therefore, Sultan Ibrahim said all leaders must be honourable and trustworthy in carrying out their duties, by prioritising the rakyat and the unity of the ummah.

He said those who harbour their own selfish interests will be to the detriment of the nation’s harmony and political balance.

“Now is the time for you to jostle to help the rakyat, not the time to be jostling for power and influence,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

The past week have seen the country’s political stability come into question after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on August 3 announced that the party has withdrawn its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Perikatan Nasional (PN), claiming that the ruling government has now lost its majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Following that, Muhyiddin in a special announcement the next day said that he had informed Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, that he would prove his legitimacy as the prime minister in Parliament by allowing a motion of confidence for him to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat in September.

He said through this motion, the legitimacy of his status as the prime minister and PN as the ruling government, will be ascertained according to the law and the Constitution.