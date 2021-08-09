Pahang tourism sector expected to reopen in two weeks, says state exco

File picture of an inflatable giant ‘moon’ on Batu Hitam beach in Kuantan October 18, 2020. Tourism Pahang expects the tourism sector in the state to reopen in the next two weeks involving selected tourist destinations. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, Aug 9 ― Tourism Pahang expects the tourism sector in the state to reopen in the next two weeks involving selected tourist destinations.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantation and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said the reopening of the sector would involve destinations with more than 80 per cent of the population having completed their Covid-19 vaccinations.

“Among the locations that can welcome domestic tourists are Fraser’s Hill, Tioman Island and Janda Baik and I believe it will be followed by other destinations when the residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“Besides the two-dose vaccination, we also need to find the best way of ensuring tourism activities are being held in a controlled manner so that it will not cause a new transmission.”

Mohd Sharkar said this in a news conference after launching the online Reskilling Training Programme for Tourism Industry at the Tourism Pahang Office here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government has agreed to ease the restrictions in the social sector for fully vaccinated individuals who reside in states under Phase Two and above of the National Recovery Plan, effective tomorrow.

Among the activities allowed are tourism activities within the same state involving homestays and hotels, and operators must ensure that their patrons show the digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Mohd Sharkar said promotional activities would be intensified to encourage Pahang people to go on holiday, apart from giving vouchers and discounts and creating a safe travel bubble.

Elaborating on the training programme, he said it aimed at helping tourism business operators empower their staff with new skills, namely digital video editing using drone recordings and virtual reality technology.

The inaugural programme organised by Tourism Pahang and Tenaga Nasional Berhad-Integrated Learning Solution (TNB-ILSAS) provides the opportunity for 100 employees of tourism-related companies in the state to follow the course for free on a first come, first serve basis. ― Bernama