In Terengganu, two turtle egg collectors sentenced to death for murdering colleague

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 9 ― Two turtle egg collectors were today sentenced to death by the High Court here for the murder of another collector five years ago.

Judge Datuk Zainal Azman Ab Aziz handed down the sentence on Faizol Aznan Muhamad, 40, and Mohd Riduan Ismail, 32, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case at the end of the defence case.

The accused had been charged, together with another person still at large, with killing Razak Abdullah, 50, at Pantai Geliga in front of Sekolah Kebangsaan Geliga Chukai, Kemaman, at about 7am on June 3, 2016.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 35 of the same code which provides for a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

According to the facts of the case, Faizol Aznan had an argument with a turtle egg collector regarding the turtle laying area on the beach.

Razak who was at the scene tried to calm both parties, which angered Faizol Aznan who then repeatedly hit the victim in the face with a stick.

The second accused, Mohd Riduan intervened by hitting Razak in the face with a helmet.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Intan Nor Hilwani Mat Rifin while both of the accused were represented by lawyers Masliela Ismail and Ghazali Ismail. ― Bernama