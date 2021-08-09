In Sabah, State Assembly sitting attendees must go for Covid-19 swab test and be fully vaccinated, says speaker

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya said apart from the swab test, those attending the sitting must also complete their vaccination before the start of the meeting. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 9 ― All those attending the State Assembly sitting from August 24 to 26 are required to undergo a Covid-19 swab test and the result must be submitted three days before the meeting.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya said apart from the swab test, those attending the sitting must also complete their vaccination before the start of the meeting.

Speaking to the media after attending the virtual opening ceremony of the Conference of Speakers of Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies today, Kadzim said, “all Yang Berhormat as well as staff involved in the meeting this time must submit the results of the Covid-19 screening test to us three days before the conference.

“Completion of both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is also mandatory,” he said.

Commenting on the conference, Kadzim said it is an annual affair aimed at improving initiatives as well as procedures in Parliament and also the states.

The annual conference was attended by State State Assembly Speakers as well as from Parliament, Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat, he said, adding that because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it could not be held last year and was shifted to this year.

The purpose of this conference is to enable the Speakers of Parliament and the State Legislative Assembly to exchange views and views on how to improve initiatives as well as procedures in Parliament and also the states.

“This time, our discussion was on a standardized procedure, especially on having the meetings during this pandemic.

“Among issues raised by Sabah was the effort to increase internet access in the state as the coverage is relatively unsatisfactory and thus does not allow the State Assembly sitting to be conducted in a hybrid manner,” said.

Also present at the conference were Deputy Speakers Datuk Ahmad Abdul Rahman and Datuk George Anthony Ginibun as well as the new Sabah State Assembly secretary, Rafidah Maqbool Rahman. ― Borneo Post Online