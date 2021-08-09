Home minister orders police to probe Opposition MPs’ ‘bribe-via-text-message’ claims

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that apart from referring the police reports to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), investigations would also be done to ascertain the truth of the allegations made. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has ordered the police to probe allegations by several Opposition MPs that they were offered a bribe via text message, to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Hamzah said that apart from referring the police reports to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), investigations would also be done to ascertain the truth of the allegations made.

“Owing to allegations by several Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs who had received messages with corrupt elements via WhatsApp, I have ordered the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to commence a detailed and thorough investigation on all the police reports lodged.

“The Home Ministry will ensure stern action without compromise be taken against any parties who are proven to have committed a criminal offence, including parties who lodge fake and defamatory police reports,” he said in a statement today.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid today said a police report of an allegation to buy Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran’s support for PN has been referred to the MACC.

Mior said Kulasegaran’s private secretary had lodged a report on the matter on Saturday after receiving a message with corruption elements from an unknown number on Friday night.

He said similar reports were also made in Kedah and Penang.

On Saturday, Kulasegaran lodged a police report claiming he was offered cash, a ministerial post and additional incentives to defect and support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Kulasegaran said his secretary Jeremy Chuah had received a call and text message making that offer, which also included “RM30 durian” — a veiled reference to RM30 million cash — to replace Umno ministers Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad who quit.