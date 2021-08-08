Over 13,000 children in N. Sembilan have contracted Covid-19 to date, says state health committee chairman

A total of 13,893 children aged 17 and below in Negeri Sembilan have contracted Covid-19 since last year. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, Aug 8 — A total of 13,893 children aged 17 and below in Negeri Sembilan have contracted Covid-19 since last year until now, said state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan.

He said of the total, 13,357 or 96 per cent of the cases reported this year up to last Wednesday involved children.

“The majority of the children tested positive for Covid-19 were at stage one and two, while two children died from the viral infection in this state,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

Veerapan advised the public to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set and not to leave the house if there is no need to do so or anything important to attend to.

Negri Sembilan recorded 884 Covid-19 new cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative number to 77,637. — Bernama