Agong, Permaisuri congratulate Azizulhasni for winning silver at Olympics

National track cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates his silver medal win after the men's keirin final at the Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka August 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have congratulated national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang for winning silver in men’s keirin at the Tokyo Olympics today.

In a statement uploaded on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed their joy and pride over Mohd Azizulhasni’s success in clinching the medal for the national contingent at the world’s biggest sporting event, thus making history for the country’s track cycling sport and bringing up Malaysia’s name on the world stage.

“Their Majesties also described Datuk Azizulhasni’s achievement as a very meaningful success for Malaysia.

“All Malaysians are certainly very proud of the high fighting spirit displayed by Datuk Azizulhasni,” read the statement.

The Agong and Permaisuri also expressed their highest appreciation to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican as well as the national track cycling coach and the entire national contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Their Majesties prayed for all national athletes to continue to achieve outstanding success and bring glory to the country in the upcoming tournaments. — Bernama