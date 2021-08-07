Sabah Health Dept will take legal action against those spreading false information about SICC, PPVs

Dr Rose Nani advised people with vaccination appointments to not be anxious and worried as all PPVs are safe. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 7 — The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) will not hesitate to take legal action against those involved in spreading false information about the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) and other vaccination centres (PPVs) in the country.

Its director Dr Rose Nani Mudin said the spread of this misinformation on social media which is allegedly asking the public who were at the SICC PPV, here, on July 31, to immediately undergo the Covid-19 test screening, is a serious matter.

She said the action of this irresponsible party could cause panic and anxiety among the people to attend their vaccinations at the SICC PPV, thus disrupting the vaccination process at the PPV.

“JKNS will not hesitate to take legal action so that this matter does not happen again...the allegation is not true because the JKNS and the Kota Kinabalu area health office never issued the directive,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Rose Nani advised people with vaccination appointments to not be anxious and worried as all PPVs are safe, and the Health Ministry places great emphasis on adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“All staff and volunteers must wear face masks, keep physical distance, wash hands frequently or use hand sanitisers. This is the practice of SICC staff. Individuals who come for their vaccinations must wear face masks, have their body temperatures monitored and use hand sanitisers.

“In addition, the layout of each station in the SICC is in accordance with the SOP, which is to maintain physical distance of not less than one metre,” she added. — Bernama