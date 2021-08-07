Prioritise nation’s interest, stop playing politics, says Bersatu’s Mohd Redzuan

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said leaders should also focus on efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the country’s economy. — Bernama file pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 7 — All leaders, including those from Umno who have been given the mandate under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government should carry out the task entrusted to them to the best of their ability and not playing too much politics.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said they should also focus on efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the country’s economy.

Mohd Redzuan, who is also a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions), said the current situation in the country required political leaders to sit together to find ways to solve more important problems in the country.

“All elected representatives should prioritise the country’s interest especially in the Covid-19 management and the economy. When there is an election, we can play politics.

“...if there is any weakness in the government, let us work together to fix it,” he told reporters after attending a community empowerment briefing at the Penang Malaysian Civil Defence Force heaquarters here today.

He was commenting on the resignation of several ministers from Umno after the party’s Supreme Council decided to withdraw its support to the PN government recently. — Bernama