PAS spiritual leader insists Muafakat not a sinking ship, despite rift with Umno

Datuk Hashim Jasin said PAS will still continue to work with both Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Umno in the next election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin reportedly said that the two-party alliance between Umno and the Islamist party called Muafakat Nasional (MN) still can be saved.

Hashim said the party will still continue to work with both Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Umno in the next election, even as the two latter parties are now at loggerheads over supporting the Perikatan Nasional government.

“PAS has not given up hope in saving the unification of ‘ummah’ and the opportunity for MN to be saved is still there,” he said in Utusan Malaysia, using the Arabic term referring to the Muslim community.

“We want to save MN and at the same time not tear down PN. if we can together with MN and PN to strengthen the unity of the ‘ummah’ and that is always our stand.”

Previously, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man slammed Umno and its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for yanking support for the PN government.

Tuan Ibrahim said that Umno’s withdrawal is not in line with the two parties’ Malay-Muslim-centric coalition MN charter.

PAS has three ministers and five deputy ministers in the Muhyiddin administration.

Its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was also appointed a special envoy to the Middle East.