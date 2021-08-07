Former chief secretary Ahmad Sarji admitted to ICU for Covid-19

Former chief secretary to the government Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid is admitted to the intensive care unit due to complications from Covid-19. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, former chief secretary to the government, has reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Cheras due to complications from Covid-19.

This was confirmed by the Professional Golfers’ Association of Malaysia (PGAM) in a Facebook post earlier this week.

“PGAM would like everyone to join in prayer for Tun’s speedy recovery,” read the post.

Ahmad Sarji, 82, was the chief secretary to the government from 1990 to 1996, during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first stint as prime minister.

After retirement, Ahmad Sarji subsequently held the positions of chairman of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia, and chairman of Permodalan Nasional Berhad.