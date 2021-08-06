Singaporean with Covid-19 found dead in Johor

A Singaporean who tested positive for Covid-19 was found dead in a house in Lorong Serkam, Jalan Bakri in Johor, August 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 6 ― A Singaporean, who tested positive for Covid-19, was found dead in a house in Lorong Serkam, Jalan Bakri, near here, today.

Muar Fire and Rescue Department operations commander, senior fire officer II Noralfatah Omar, said that the department received a call at 10.46am and rushed to the location.

“Upon arrival, firemen found that a woman was locked in a house. They took five minutes to open the locked door.

“However, the victim, Tan Ah Csee, 80, was found dead, and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 by the Ministry of Health.

“The victim’s neighbours noticed something amiss when the victim did not respond to their calls. They also dared not enter the house because the victim was Covid-19 positive,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the remains of the woman were handed over to the police for further action. ― Bernama